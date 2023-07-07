Happiness is a subjective feeling that can be influenced by a variety of things: access to healthcare and education, proximity to entertainment venues and restaurants, weather and walkability, among others. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself feeling more dejected or sad compared to other cities.

Using data from U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts and AreaVibes, travel.alot.com searched around the country to find the "most miserable" city in each state, with factors like unemployment and poverty rates as well as crime statistics and household income playing a part in which cities were chosen.

According to the report, the most miserable city in all of Georgia is Albany, with a median household income around 31,000, unemployment rate 127% higher than the national average and where 33.2% of people live below poverty level. Here's what the site had to say:

"The average test scores of the schools in Albany are 59% below the national average and only approximately 18% of all residents have a bachelor's degree or higher. The crime rate here is 141% higher than the national crime rate and the violent crime rate has risen 193% above the national average."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most miserable cities in the country.