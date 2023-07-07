MF DOOM's Wife Receives Apology From Hospital After He Died In Its Care

“Following his sad death we undertook a serious incident investigation and the report has been shared with Daniel’s family," McLure continued. "As a result we have put in place a number of actions and the wider learning from what happened is to be used as a teaching topic in a number of different clinical specialties. We also support the coroner’s recommendation for clearer national guidance and awareness in this area.”



The statement was issued following an the results of an inquest into the rapper's death. DOOM, who was born Dumile Daniel Thompson, died at St. James in Leeds after he was taken off a ventilator on October 31, 2020. A week prior to his death, he went to the emergency room inside St. James after his throat, tongue and lips were swollen due to an allergy reaction to new medication. His wife claimed the hospital had taken two hours to tend to his swelling but they did end up giving him adrenaline, steroids and oxygen.



While he showed signs of improvement, his condition eventually deteriorated and he collapsed. That's when he was placed on a breathing machine until he passed away. Assistant coroner Janine Wolstenholme said that a request for a review at the hospital should've been conducted as soon as Thompson's swelling got worse. She also said the NHS trust acknowledged that doctors didn't seek out "specialist input" in regards to Thompson's condition. Wolstenholme also noted that the artist's degenerating condition and his reaction to the medication were "rare."