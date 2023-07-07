Missouri Destination Among The Best Swimming Holes In The U.S.

One popular destination in Missouri was recognized among the best swimming holes in the U.S., joining other spots in summertime destinations like Hawaii, California and Florida.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of 13 of the best swimming holes around the country, the best places to cool down in the heat of the dawning summer, and one destinations in the Show Me State made the list. Johnson's Shut-Ins, a state park located in Middle Brook, has plenty of spots to take a dip and cool off from the heat thanks to the several pools created along the Black River. Here's what the site had to say:

"Located in the Missouri Ozarks about 100 miles south of St. Louis, Johnson's Shut-Ins is named for shut-ins which occur when the flow of a river is slowed or blocked by boulders or other rock formations. Here you'll see a maze of whitewater chutes and small pools that developed millions of years ago when ancient volcanic rock blocked the east fork of the Black River. Visitors climb over and along the rocks to find the perfect natural water slides and swimming holes. While it attracts many, there are so many pools that can be reached by scrambling the boulders that it's almost always possible to find a spot."

These are the best summer swimming holes in the U.S.:

Havasu Falls (Arizona)

Jacob's Well (Texas)

Queen's Bath (Hawaii)

Slide Rock (Arizona)

Wekiwa Springs State Park (Florida)

Tallulah Gorge State Park (Georgia)

Rainbow Pools (California)

Enfield Falls at Robert H. Treman State Park (New York)

Midnight Hole (North Carolina)

Johnson's Shut-Ins (Missouri)

Firehole River (Wyoming)

God's Bath (California)

Lake Disharoon Slide (Georgia)

Check out Trips To Discover's full list to read up on the best swimming holes in the country.