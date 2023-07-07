North Carolina Destination Among The Best Swimming Holes In The U.S.

One popular destination in North Carolina was recognized among the best swimming holes in the U.S., joining other spots in summertime destinations like Hawaii, California and Florida.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of 13 of the best swimming holes around the country, the best places to cool down in the heat of the dawning summer, and one destinations in the Tar Heel State made the list. Midnight Hole, located in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is a great place to take a dip to cool off in the summertime thanks to the pool underneath a waterfall.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Located on the North Carolina side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a 1.5-mile trek on the Big Creek Trail will bring you to a hidden emerald pool tucked into a canopy of trees and encircled by large boulders. The Midnight Hole is a deep, beautiful pool that sits beneath a 6-foot-high waterfall, providing a natural place for swimming during the hot summer. Jumping from the rocks into the water is a popular activity too. It will be jam-packed between about 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. anytime the weather is warm, so you'll want to arrive early to find a parking spot and enjoy a more tranquil experience."

These are the best summer swimming holes in the U.S.:

Havasu Falls (Arizona)

Jacob's Well (Texas)

Queen's Bath (Hawaii)

Slide Rock (Arizona)

Wekiwa Springs State Park (Florida)

Tallulah Gorge State Park (Georgia)

Rainbow Pools (California)

Enfield Falls at Robert H. Treman State Park (New York)

Midnight Hole (North Carolina)

Johnson's Shut-Ins (Missouri)

Firehole River (Wyoming)

God's Bath (California)

Lake Disharoon Slide (Georgia)

Check out Trips To Discover's full list to read up on the best swimming holes in the country.