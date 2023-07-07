Happiness is a subjective feeling that can be influenced by a variety of things: access to healthcare and education, proximity to entertainment venues and restaurants, weather and walkability, among others. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself feeling more dejected or sad compared to other cities.

Using data from U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts and AreaVibes, travel.alot.com searched around the country to find the "most miserable" city in each state, with factors like unemployment and poverty rates as well as crime statistics and household income playing a part in which cities were chosen.

According to the report, the most miserable city in all of Ohio is Warren. While the crime rate may be higher than the national average, the site does note that it has been getting lower each year. Here's what the site had to say:

"... approximately 34.6% of the population [lives] below the poverty rate. The median household income is $29,241 with approximately just 49.1% of residents in the workforce. Even so, the unemployment rate is just at 5%, 9% higher than the national rate.

The crime rate in Warren is roughly 72% higher than the national average with violent crime rising 64% above the average, giving the average citizen a 1 in 23 chance of becoming a victim. However, year over year, the crime rate has been decreasing."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most miserable cities in the country.