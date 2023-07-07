Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Suspect In Block Party Shooting That Left 2 Dead

Authorities in Baltimore have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting at a block party on July 2 that left two people dead and 28 others injured. He was taken into custody on Friday (July 7) after members of the Homicide and SWAT team conducted an early-morning search at his home.

The suspect, who was not identified, is being charged as an adult with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment, and carrying a handgun in a vehicle.

The teen was not charged with murder, and officials said that the investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing. Investigators previously said that at least two people opened fire on the crowd of people.

A motive for the deadly shooting has not been determined.

Authorities said that three of the shooting victims are still hospitalized in fair condition.

The Baltimore Police Department said there is a $28,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charges being filed.