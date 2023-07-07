Ruby Princess Cruise Ship Crashes Into San Francisco Pier

The Ruby Princess cruise ship was damaged after crashing into the pier while docking in San Francisco following a ten-day Alaskan cruise.

"I noticed we were spinning pretty quick to be that close to the dock," passenger Paul Zasso told KGO. "I was mid-ship, portside looked out the window, and we smacked into the dock."

Princess Cruises said that nobody was injured in the crash.

"There were no injuries, and at no time were any guests or crew in danger," the company said in a statement. "The ship is safely alongside, and disembarkation is complete."

The United States Coast Guard is investigating the crash and said that both the cruise ship and dock were damaged. It is unclear how long the repairs will take.

While the Ruby Princess has not been cleared to leave the port, passengers for the next ten-day Alaskan cruise have already boarded. Princess Cruises has not said when the ship will depart.

"Princess Cruises is in continued discussions with the U.S. Coast Guard regarding clearance for Ruby Princess to depart San Francisco, but a departure timeframe has not yet been confirmed. The safety of our guests and crew remain our top priority, and Ruby Princess will depart once the ship is deemed by U.S. Coast as fit to sail," the cruise line said in a statement.