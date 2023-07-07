Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting To 'Reclaim My Work' On 'Speak Now'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 7, 2023
Taylor Swift is celebrating the re-recording and release of another one of her albums! On Friday, July 7th, Swift shared Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with fans and included six From The Vault tracks. Shortly after its release, the singer-songwriter took to social media to share a heartfelt message with her dedicated Swifties.
"It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story," she wrote alongside a photo of her laying down in the grass, under a blooming tree.
Swift continued, "I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall. Speak Now (MY VERSION!) is out now."
Swift first revealed Speak Now would be the next album in her discography to be re-recorded and re-released during one of her Nashville shows on The Eras Tour which continues tonight in Kansas City.
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) follows Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) which were released within months of each other in 2021.