Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting To 'Reclaim My Work' On 'Speak Now'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is celebrating the re-recording and release of another one of her albums! On Friday, July 7th, Swift shared Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with fans and included six From The Vault tracks. Shortly after its release, the singer-songwriter took to social media to share a heartfelt message with her dedicated Swifties.

"It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story," she wrote alongside a photo of her laying down in the grass, under a blooming tree.

Swift continued, "I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall. Speak Now (MY VERSION!) is out now."

Swift first revealed Speak Now would be the next album in her discography to be re-recorded and re-released during one of her Nashville shows on The Eras Tour which continues tonight in Kansas City.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) follows Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) which were released within months of each other in 2021.

Taylor Swift
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.