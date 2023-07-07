Swift continued, "I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall. Speak Now (MY VERSION!) is out now."

Swift first revealed Speak Now would be the next album in her discography to be re-recorded and re-released during one of her Nashville shows on The Eras Tour which continues tonight in Kansas City.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) follows Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) which were released within months of each other in 2021.