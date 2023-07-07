Happiness is a subjective feeling that can be influenced by a variety of things: access to healthcare and education, proximity to entertainment venues and restaurants, weather and walkability, among others. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself feeling more dejected or sad compared to other cities.

Using data from U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts and AreaVibes, travel.alot.com searched around the country to find the "most miserable" city in each state, with factors like unemployment and poverty rates as well as crime statistics and household income playing a part in which cities were chosen.

According to the report, the most miserable city in all of Tennessee is Memphis, with crime rates well exceeding the national average. Here's what the site had to say:

"For the entirety of 2018, a total of 54,453 crimes were reported just in Memphis! The total crime rate there is approximately 224% higher than the national average and property crimes rose to 191% higher than national rates. The violent crime rate, however, is what has us the most worried. That number rose to more than 400% higher than the national average, meaning that there is a 1 in 12 chance of becoming a victim of crime there."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most miserable cities in the country.