When it's done right, dining can certainly be an experience, and that is especially true for the establishment that we are doing to talk about today. Eating can become something very routine, but it doesn't have to be. Restaurants exist for the days where you don't really feel like cooking yourself the same meal over and over again. Though you have a variety of restaurants to choose from, there is one restaurant in each state that you must add to your list! This California restaurant is known for the carefully-crafted, delicious food that is served each and every day, and for the exceptional dining experience that is provided to hungry customers looking to treat themselves on a night out of their own kitchens.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bucket list restaurant in California is Chez Panisse. Chez Panisse is located in Berkeley.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bucket list restaurant in the entire state:

"Chez Panisse is a bucket-list restaurant for foodies far and wide. A pioneering restaurant back when it opened in 1971, it was serving a menu based on local and seasonal ingredients way before it was trendy. Iconic chef Alice Waters and her restaurant have received countless accolades, including the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award for being one of the most influential figures in American cooking over the past 50 years. There's a daily changing set menu featuring dishes such as Monterey Bay squid with butter beans and romesco, and grilled Sonoma County duck with green lentils, glazed turnips, and garlicky greens."

For a continued list of the best bucket list restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.