When it's done right, dining can certainly be an experience, and that is especially true for the establishment that we are doing to talk about today. Eating can become something very routine, but it doesn't have to be. Restaurants exist for the days where you don't really feel like cooking yourself the same meal over and over again. Though you have a variety of restaurants to choose from, there is one restaurant in each state that you must add to your list! This Illinois restaurant is known for the carefully-crafted, delicious food that is served each and every day, and for the exceptional dining experience that is provided to hungry customers looking to treat themselves on a night out of their own kitchens.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bucket list restaurant in Illinois is Oriole. Oriole is located in Chicago.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bucket list restaurant in the entire state:

"Two Michelin-starred Oriole is at the forefront of fine-dining experiences in Chicago. James Beard nominated chef-owner Noah Sandoval delivers an ever-evolving standout tasting menu of contemporary American cuisine where dining is a real experience. On arrival, guests are ushered into a freight elevator and handed a drink before the door opens to reveal the dining room. The restaurant also boasts an exciting range of cocktails, created by acclaimed mixologist Julia Momose."

For a continued list of the best bucket list restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.