When it's done right, dining can certainly be an experience, and that is especially true for the establishment that we are doing to talk about today. Eating can become something very routine, but it doesn't have to be. Restaurants exist for the days where you don't really feel like cooking yourself the same meal over and over again. Though you have a variety of restaurants to choose from, there is one restaurant in each state that you must add to your list! This Michigan restaurant is known for the carefully-crafted, delicious food that is served each and every day, and for the exceptional dining experience that is provided to hungry customers looking to treat themselves on a night out of their own kitchens.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bucket list restaurant in Michigan is Al Ameer Restaurant. Al Ameer Restaurant is located in Dearborn.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bucket list restaurant in the entire state:

"The first Michigan restaurant to receive James Beard America's Classics Award, Al Ameer has been serving consistently exceptional and authentic Middle Eastern dishes since it opened in 1989. The family-run restaurant also features an in-house butchery and now has two other locations in the area. The Lebanese weekend brunch is a real highlight too."

For a continued list of the best bucket list restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.