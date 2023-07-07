When it's done right, dining can certainly be an experience, and that is especially true for the establishment that we are doing to talk about today. Eating can become something very routine, but it doesn't have to be. Restaurants exist for the days where you don't really feel like cooking yourself the same meal over and over again. Though you have a variety of restaurants to choose from, there is one restaurant in each state that you must add to your list! This Minnesota restaurant is known for the carefully-crafted, delicious food that is served each and every day, and for the exceptional dining experience that is provided to hungry customers looking to treat themselves on a night out of their own kitchens.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bucket list restaurant in Minnesota is Spoon and Stable. Spoon and Stable is located in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bucket list restaurant in the entire state:

"Renowned chef Gavin Kaysen's Spoon and Stable restaurant has a roster of awards under its belt, including a James Beard Award for Best Chef in 2018. Set in a carriage house dating back to 1906, the chic restaurant has a menu based on Midwest seasonality and inspired by French cuisine. It features dishes such as halibut with squid ink brioche and pork chop with a tamarind glaze."

For a continued list of the best bucket list restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.