The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

July 7, 2023

Close-up of sushi rolls in nori lined up on rectangle sushi plate
Photo: E+

When it's done right, dining can certainly be an experience, and that is especially true for the establishment that we are doing to talk about today. Eating can become something very routine, but it doesn't have to be. Restaurants exist for the days where you don't really feel like cooking yourself the same meal over and over again. Though you have a variety of restaurants to choose from, there is one restaurant in each state that you must add to your list! This Nebraska restaurant is known for the carefully-crafted, delicious food that is served each and every day, and for the exceptional dining experience that is provided to hungry customers looking to treat themselves on a night out of their own kitchens.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bucket list restaurant in Nebraska is Yoshitomo. Yoshitomo is located in Omaha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bucket list restaurant in the entire state:

"Chef David Utterback is Nebraska's first James Beard finalist, nominated for Best Chef: Midwest 2023. His sushi restaurant Yoshitomo offers a menu of creative small plates and receives rave reviews from diners, who say there is nothing else like it in the whole of Nebraska. Expect dishes like this Hokkaido scallop with whipped tofu, finger lime and spruce tips, and shrimp Konbujime with Mexican cream, tobiko and trout roe."

For a continued list of the best bucket list restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

