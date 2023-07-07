When it's done right, dining can certainly be an experience, and that is especially true for the establishment that we are doing to talk about today. Eating can become something very routine, but it doesn't have to be. Restaurants exist for the days where you don't really feel like cooking yourself the same meal over and over again. Though you have a variety of restaurants to choose from, there is one restaurant in each state that you must add to your list! This Pennsylvania restaurant is known for the carefully-crafted, delicious food that is served each and every day, and for the exceptional dining experience that is provided to hungry customers looking to treat themselves on a night out of their own kitchens.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bucket list restaurant in Pennsylvania is Zahav. Zahav is located in Philadelphia.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bucket list restaurant in the entire state:

"Opened in 2008, this Israeli restaurant in the heart of Philadelphia slowly gained popularity – then started winning big awards and demanding attention on a national level. Chef Mike Solomonov has five James Beard awards to his name, plus Zahav won Outstanding Restaurant in 2019. It's consistently ranked among the best restaurants in the US, and is famous for its signature dish – pomegranate lamb shoulder with chickpeas."

For a continued list of the best bucket list restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.