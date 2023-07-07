When it's done right, dining can certainly be an experience, and that is especially true for the establishment that we are doing to talk about today. Eating can become something very routine, but it doesn't have to be. Restaurants exist for the days where you don't really feel like cooking yourself the same meal over and over again. Though you have a variety of restaurants to choose from, there is one restaurant in each state that you must add to your list! This Texas restaurant is known for the carefully-crafted, delicious food that is served each and every day, and for the exceptional dining experience that is provided to hungry customers looking to treat themselves on a night out of their own kitchens.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bucket list restaurant in Texas is Franklin Barbecue. Franklin Barbecue is located in Austin.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bucket list restaurant in the entire state:

"Part of the 'barbecue belt' along with the Carolinas, Tennessee and Kentucky, no food is a bigger deal than barbecue in Texas, and the joint consistently named the best is Franklin. It's featured on countless must-eat lists and was named one of the 40 most important restaurants of the last 40 years by Food & Wine. Chef Aaron Franklin received the prestigious James Beard Award as the Best Chef – Southwest in 2015 and his sublime brisket has inspired countless imitations."

For a continued list of the best bucket list restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.