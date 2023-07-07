WATCH: Police Officer Rushes Into Burning Barn To Save Trapped Cows

By Bill Galluccio

July 7, 2023

Sturgeon Police Department Officer Andrew Crabb rescues cows trapped in a burning barn
Photo: Sturgeon Bay Police Department

A police officer in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero after running into a burning barn to rescue trapped cows. Officer Andrew Crabb, with the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, was nearing the end of his overnight shift when he noticed black smoke billowing out of the barn.

As Crabb ran towards the fire, he realized that several cows were trapped inside.

"Once I realized what was going on inside that barn, I realized the gate didn't get undone, and those cows were not going to make it," Crabb told Fox News. "So I ran in there and got the gate and then got them out. And I didn't have to really encourage them too much. They knew exactly what they needed to do once that gate was open."

Once the gate was open, the cows rushed outside and rejoined the herd. Crabb said that the three cows were locked in the barn overnight because they were "prone to escape."

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department shared Crabb's body camera footage on Facebook.

"The officer was able to quickly respond to the fire, entered, and rescued three cows trapped within the fire. Thankfully, everyone was safe!" the department wrote.

Check out this body camera footage from a Sturgeon Bay Police Department Officer. On June 25th, 2023 at 5:50am, a Sturgeon Bay Police Officer noticed black smoke coming from a barn. The officer was able to quickly respond to the fire, entered, and rescued three cows trapped within the fire. Thankfully, everyone was safe!

Posted by Sturgeon Bay Police Department on Monday, July 3, 2023
