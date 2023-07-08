Joe Jonas Is Freaking Out After Performing With Legendary Artist
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 8, 2023
Joe Jonas is checking off one of his "major bucket list" items. On Friday, July 7th, the Jonas Brothers singer joined the legendary Billy Joel on stage during his show at Hyde Park in London.
The singer took to Instagram to share a video showing him at soundcheck earlier that day. "Just finished soundcheck. I'm doing something really exciting today. Bucket list, major bucket list," he told the camera before admitting, "Quite nervous but... The person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable." The video then skips ahead to the evening and shows Jonas in his outfit for the show. "I'm walking to stage. My friend is on his last song. Can you hear it? And I'm about to go join him up there. Wish me luck!"
Joe joined Joel on stage to help sing one of his biggest hits, "Uptown Girl," from his 1983 album An Innocent Man. After the performance, Joe reflected on the exciting experience on Instagram.
"This still feels unreal 🤯 Thank you to my friend @billyjoel for having me on stage to sing “Uptown Girl” with you tonight in Hyde Park. You’ve been a big inspiration to me and this was a bucket list moment. Life made," he wrote. Joel also shared photos with his special guest star on his own Instagram account.
Aside from his gig with Billy Joel, Joe has been rehearsing with his brothers Nick and Kevin for their upcoming The Tour, which will include music from their entire discography. In an interview last month, Kevin revealed that the setlist is currently verging on four hours of music!