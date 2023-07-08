Joe Jonas Is Freaking Out After Performing With Legendary Artist

Joe Jonas is checking off one of his "major bucket list" items. On Friday, July 7th, the Jonas Brothers singer joined the legendary Billy Joel on stage during his show at Hyde Park in London.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video showing him at soundcheck earlier that day. "Just finished soundcheck. I'm doing something really exciting today. Bucket list, major bucket list," he told the camera before admitting, "Quite nervous but... The person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable." The video then skips ahead to the evening and shows Jonas in his outfit for the show. "I'm walking to stage. My friend is on his last song. Can you hear it? And I'm about to go join him up there. Wish me luck!"