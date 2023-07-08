Scooter-Riding Gunman Shoots 4 People, Killing 86-Year-Old Man

Authorities in New York City have apprehended a gunman riding a scooter who opened fire seemingly at random in Queens on Saturday (July 8).

The first shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. when the unidentified shooter opened fire and shot a 21-year-old man in the chest. About 20 minutes later, the gunman appeared again when he fatally shot an 86-year-old man multiple times in the back. He then continued down the street, shooting two more people in their 60s. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

The police department sent out an alert about the suspect to every officer on the force, and he was located just after 1 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident. Officials did not say what charges he is facing or provide details for a possible motive in the string of attacks.

“It seems random,” a police spokesperson told the New York Post.

Authorities are also investigating another shooting, where a gunman fired into a crowd of people to see if it is connected. Nobody was injured in that shooting.