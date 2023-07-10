13-Month-Old Girl Killed After Mother Runs Her Over With Car

A 13-month-old girl was killed after her mother accidentally ran her over with her SUV. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the girl's mother was trying to move her car when she struck her daughter's car seat.

"While maneuvering the vehicle out of a tight space, the mother had positioned the child, within the car seat, in an area she felt was safe," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward, which led to the infant suffering critical injuries."

After striking the car seat, the woman immediately called 911. Paramedics arrived and were attempting life-saving measures when officers arrived. The girl was then rushed the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials did not identify the woman. They said the investigation remains active but did not say if they planned to file charges in the case.