Black Bear Kills, Eats Backyard Goat In Western Washington

There's a black bear problem brewing in Western Washington, and residents are voicing their concerns after a string of encounters in King County.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) reported several incidents involving bears attacking or trying to attack backyard animals in Bridle Trails, a Bellevue neighborhood, according to KIRO 7. The agency said three bears are lurking in the area, one of them killed a backyard goat nearly two weeks ago.

“A domestic goat was taken in a neighborhood between Redmond and Bellevue. Our understanding was it was a sick animal,” Sgt. Carlo Pace, a supervisor with WDFW Police, told reporters. “The bear did kill and consume this goat."

Pace confirmed they set up a trap in the area to capture the suspected bear but were unsuccessful.

"It’s hard to trap them. When there is so much human food source that’s an issue. They don’t want to go in the trap if they have easy food somewhere else," the official explained.

Greg Mohr, a therapist who also lives in Bridle Trails, said he was holding sessions in his home when a bear started chasing his goats.

“All of a sudden I hear my wife -- she knocks on the door opens it real gently and she goes, excuse me - bear attacking goats!” he recounted to reporters. “I take off up the hill, these guys (the goats) are screaming past me and the bear is running down the hill."

Mohr said he grabbed a large stick and started banging on a structure, screaming at the bear until it eventually left. Even then, the therapist claims the beast still lingered around the house.

Many other King County residents have reported bears wandering near their homes and even having close encounters with them. People are also worried that children may get attacked by bears, as well, if the problem isn't addressed.

“In King County overall, it’s been as busy as it gets. it’s definitely picked up quite a bit," Pace said. "I’m not sure why that is – it seems like bear population explodes some years more than others."

Pace old KIRO 7 they've been relocating bears to other parts of the woods, but they end up coming back to the area. In the meantime, he recommends residents properly seal their garbage cans, put away bird feeders, and keep their yards clean of attractants like food scraps.