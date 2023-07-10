California Spa Named Best In America

You deserve a break, and what better place to relax than at one of the best spas in the entire country? California is known for offering luxury spa experiences throughout the state, and these three locations topped the list!

According to Travel & Leisure, the best spas in all of California are The Ranch in Malibu, Indian Springs Resort in Calistoga, and Two Bunch Palms in Desert Hot Springs. The Ranch was ranked as the best destination spa in the entire country.

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the absolute best spa in California:

"'The best week of my life — restorative, invigorating, and addictive.' That's how one spa-goer described a visit to this luxury fitness resort, situated on 200 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains. Guests boost their health through hours-long hikes, holistic meals, acupuncture, massages, chiropractic sessions, and many other therapeutic offerings. The hikes were especially popular with T+L readers. 'I felt challenged with daily training sessions, pampered by the daily massages, and nourished by the most amazing vegan meals,' noted one voter. The supportive and knowledgeable staff is key to the resort's success, according to readers.

For a continued list of the best spas across the country visit travelandleisure.com.