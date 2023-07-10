California Spa Named Best In America

By Logan DeLoye

July 10, 2023

Wide shot of woman receiving massage at luxury spa
Photo: Digital Vision

You deserve a break, and what better place to relax than at one of the best spas in the entire country? California is known for offering luxury spa experiences throughout the state, and these three locations topped the list!

According to Travel & Leisure, the best spas in all of California are The Ranch in Malibu, Indian Springs Resort in Calistoga, and Two Bunch Palms in Desert Hot Springs. The Ranch was ranked as the best destination spa in the entire country.

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the absolute best spa in California:

"'The best week of my life — restorative, invigorating, and addictive.' That's how one spa-goer described a visit to this luxury fitness resort, situated on 200 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains. Guests boost their health through hours-long hikes, holistic meals, acupuncture, massages, chiropractic sessions, and many other therapeutic offerings. The hikes were especially popular with T+L readers. 'I felt challenged with daily training sessions, pampered by the daily massages, and nourished by the most amazing vegan meals,' noted one voter. The supportive and knowledgeable staff is key to the resort's success, according to readers.

For a continued list of the best spas across the country visit travelandleisure.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.