Cam'ron Teases Upcoming Mixtape And Hints At New Music With Ma$e

Cam'ron says he's dropping a It Is What It Is mixtape, which is based off his popular sports series with the Harlem World rapper. In addition to teasing his new record, Killa Cam also said the "old MURDA BACK" and tagged Ma$e. The Harlem natives have knocked out a few collaborations in the past including "Horse & Carriage" and their recent record with Jadakiss "Gorilla Lion Hyena." However, it seems like Killa was able to bring out the OG Murda out of Ma$e.



“Just warming up. @itiswhatitis_talk mixtape July 28…,” he wrote. “#IIWII the new DEATHROW... WELCOME TO THE ROW N***A... We just got to summer [league] too!! Vegas we here!!! And by da way the old MURDA BACK!!!! @rsvpmase.”



If it's a solo mixtape, it will be the first project Cam'ron has served up in four years following his comeback album Purple Haze 2. Since then, Cam has connected with A-Trak for their long-awaited joint project U Wasn't There. Look out for Cam'ron's new mixtape on July 28.

