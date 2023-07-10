Deputy Killed By Inmate During Escape Attempt Near Criminal Justice Center

A Marion County sheriff's deputy was killed by an inmate during an escape attempt outside of the county's Criminal Justice Center.

Officials said that Deputy John Durm, 61, was returning from the hospital with 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell when Mitchell allegedly attacked him.

He then took control of the prison van and started to drive away. However, he did not get very far, crashing the vehicle just outside of the complex.

Mitchell suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another deputy also suffered minor injuries trying to detain Mitchell after the crash.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case and is waiting for the results of the autopsy before deciding what charges to file against Mitchell.

Mitchell has a history of domestic violence and is awaiting trial for the murder of Krystal Walton, the mother of his one-year-old son.

"It pains me to attempt putting into words again the unfathomable loss of a man in uniform who was protecting Hoosiers from harm's way. Marion County sheriff's deputy John Durm made the ultimate sacrifice, and we owe him our utmost gratitude," Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb said in a statement.