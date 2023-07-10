Apparently, nothing is quite as exciting as seeing Harry Styles' Love on Tour! Over the weekend, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon but it unfortunately interfered with her plans to see Styles perform in Vienna!

“Hey guys!! I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow. But Wimbledon changed my plans," Elina wrote with three crying emojis. "Someone want to go? I have two tickets.” After the official Wimbledon account reposted her message, hilariously adding "You win some, you lose some," it got a pretty sweet response from Harry himself!