Harry Styles Invites Tennis Player To Show After Her Wimbledon Victory

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Apparently, nothing is quite as exciting as seeing Harry Styles' Love on Tour! Over the weekend, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon but it unfortunately interfered with her plans to see Styles perform in Vienna!

“Hey guys!! I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow. But Wimbledon changed my plans," Elina wrote with three crying emojis. "Someone want to go? I have two tickets.” After the official Wimbledon account reposted her message, hilariously adding "You win some, you lose some," it got a pretty sweet response from Harry himself!

"Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H," Styles commented on Wimbledon's post. We hope Svitolina wins her next match and gets to see Styles before he wraps up the European leg of Love on Tour, which has been taking the former One Direction member around the world for two years.

At the very show Svitolina missed Styles fell victim to a recent troubling trend in which fans accidentally hurt their favorite performers by throwing things at them to get their attention. During the show, the singer seemed to wince in pain, bending over and covering his eye, after an unknown object hit him. According to Consequence of Sound, despite apparent discomfort, Styles was able to continue performing and finished the entire concert as scheduled.

Harry Styles
