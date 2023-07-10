Illinois Restaurant Named Best In State For Outdoor Dining

You simply cannot go wrong with a heaping plate of pasta, basket of fresh bread, and a glass of wine as the sun sets on a breezy summer afternoon. Summertime is the perfect season to enjoy a meal outdoors with family and friends. Regardless of what style of cuisine you are craving, there are a variety of restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer beautiful, functional patio seating that makes for an unforgettable summer afternoon.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the restaurant with the best outdoor dining experience in all of Illinois is Aba located in Chicago. This one-of-a-kind restaurant patio features "comfy sofas," shaded tables and a stunning view of the city.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best restaurant for outdoor seating in Illinois:

"Dreaming of an uber-chic rooftop for a long brunch or dinner? The Windy City has just the place. Offering views across Chicago's skyscraper jungle, Aba's rooftop is dotted with comfy sofas, umbrella-shaded tables, and plenty of greenery. Plates are inspired by the Med: think short rib shakshuka for brunch, or mezze and imaginative seafood dishes for dinner."

