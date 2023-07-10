Judge Rules On Lady Gaga's Dog Thief Accomplice Suing Her For Reward Money

A judge has dismissed Lady Gaga's dog thief lawsuit in which she was trying to claim the pop star's massive reward offer for the safe return of the dogs. According to TMZ, the judge tossed Jennifer McBride's attempt to force Gaga to pay her the $500,000 reward offer she promised to anyone who would help return her dogs who were stolen in 2021.

However, McBride was actually convicted in connection to the dog knapping per TMZ. The judge decided that allowing McBride to pursue the reward money "would allow her to benefit from her admitted wrongdoing."

When Gaga's dogs were stolen at gunpoint in 2021 (her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot and hospitalized but went on to make a full recovery), she covered the $500,000 reward with "no questions asked." That last part attracted the attention of McBride who tried to claim the reward and sue Gaga for breach of contract, fraud by false promise, and fraud by misrepresentation for not paying her the reward. She also sought $1.5 million in damages. TMZ added that the judge said McBride would have 20 days to try to amend the complaint.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga had been working on the highly-anticipated Joker sequel called Joker: Folie à Deux. The film recently wrapped in April and the singer took to Instagram to celebrate. "That's a wrap," she wrote next to a photo of her as Harley Quinn before signing off with, "X, Harleen."

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to hit theaters on October 4th, 2024.