Kim Kardashian may be taking the American Horror Story home with her. The socialite, who is set to star in the forthcoming new season of the horror show, took to Instagram at the end of the weekend to share an odd selfie.

In the photo, Kardashian stands in front of a mirror during golden hour while wearing a messy bun and a pink dress. However, something in the back of the photo creeped her out and she shared it with her millions of followers.

"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," she wrote in the caption. Take a look for yourself below!