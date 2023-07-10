Kim Kardashian 'Freaking Out' After Noticing Mysterious Figure In Selfie
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 10, 2023
Kim Kardashian may be taking the American Horror Story home with her. The socialite, who is set to star in the forthcoming new season of the horror show, took to Instagram at the end of the weekend to share an odd selfie.
In the photo, Kardashian stands in front of a mirror during golden hour while wearing a messy bun and a pink dress. However, something in the back of the photo creeped her out and she shared it with her millions of followers.
"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," she wrote in the caption. Take a look for yourself below!
While some fans were quick to give Kim advice on how to "pray" ghosts out of her house, others had more reasonable explanations for her. "Its your reflection in the tv? , side profile and your bag, you can clearly see your arm holding up your phone 🤷🏼♀️ or im loosing it lol," one fan wrote.
Others thought someone in the house had accidentally shown up in the photo. "It’s probably her personal assistant," one fan guessed with another adding, "Calm down it's one of the nanny's or maids." There were also jokes in the comments section, like one fan who wondered, "Could you imagine being a ghost and finding out you’re on KIM KARDASHIANS INSTAGRAM."
We'll get to see Kim go up against some true terrors on the 12th season of AHS called American Horror Story: Delicate. She'll star opposite AHS alum Emma Roberts. The new season is set to premiere this summer.