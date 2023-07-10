Marine Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Found At Camp Pendleton

By Bill Galluccio

July 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A United States Marine was detained after a missing 14-year-old girl was found at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California.

The teen was reported missing on June 13 after she ran away from her grandmother's home. The missing teenager was found in the barracks by military police on June 28.

While the military informed the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about the missing girl, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services is handling the investigation because she was found on a military base.

She was interviewed by detectives and then reunited with her grandmother.

Officials said the marine was a member of the Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group but did not provide his identity.

"This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously. The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Services) and appropriate authorities," said Captain Charles Palmer, spokesperson for 1st Marine Logistics Group.

Palmer did not say if the marine was facing any charges and did not provide any additional details about the case.

