Master P Calls Out Google For Luther Vandross Mix-Up

By Tony M. Centeno

July 10, 2023

Master P and Luther Vandross
Photo: Getty Images

Master P was not happy about Google confusing him for the legendary Luther Vandross.

On Sunday, July 9, TMZ caught up with the No Limit Records founder outside of a Walmart in Burbank, Calif. During their quick conversation, Master P shared his thoughts on the blunder Google caused after people found his photo as the first image that popped up whenever they searched "Luther Vandross" last week. The obvious slip-up became the center of numerous jokes from social media users. P totally understood why the Internet went in on Google's gaffe. However, he believes AI is to blame for the the hilarious mix-up.

"I know everybody trippin. Google thought it was funny mixing me up," Master P began. "Stop letting AI run your company. This is the picture - Captain Ace. I look more like Captain Ace. I just wonder what they would put for Harvey [Levin, the founder of TMZ]. Bruce Willis?”

"Captain Ace" is the mascot for his new Snoop Cereal Fruit Hoopz, which is a venture he recently launched with Snoop Dogg. Master P isn't trying to hold a grudge against the popular search engine, but he does think the company should shine some more light on his children's cereal. One thing he says Google got right is that his and Snoops' Broadus Foods is the first Black-owned cereal company. Earlier this year, both artists announced the launch of three new cereals in partnership with Post Consumer Brands.

“They made a whole big frenzy and made this go viral, but I’m saying, here, make this (the cereal) go viral," P said. "‘Cause we gotta put money back into our community and our culture. It’s flattering, though.”

Google has since fixed their mistake but check out some fan reactions below.

