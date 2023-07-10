Master P Calls Out Google For Luther Vandross Mix-Up

"I know everybody trippin. Google thought it was funny mixing me up," Master P began. "Stop letting AI run your company. This is the picture - Captain Ace. I look more like Captain Ace. I just wonder what they would put for Harvey [Levin, the founder of TMZ]. Bruce Willis?”



"Captain Ace" is the mascot for his new Snoop Cereal Fruit Hoopz, which is a venture he recently launched with Snoop Dogg. Master P isn't trying to hold a grudge against the popular search engine, but he does think the company should shine some more light on his children's cereal. One thing he says Google got right is that his and Snoops' Broadus Foods is the first Black-owned cereal company. Earlier this year, both artists announced the launch of three new cereals in partnership with Post Consumer Brands.



“They made a whole big frenzy and made this go viral, but I’m saying, here, make this (the cereal) go viral," P said. "‘Cause we gotta put money back into our community and our culture. It’s flattering, though.”



Google has since fixed their mistake but check out some fan reactions below.