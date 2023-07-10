Minnesota Restaurant Named Best In State For Outdoor Dining

You simply cannot go wrong with a heaping plate of pasta, basket of fresh bread, and a glass of wine as the sun sets on a breezy summer afternoon. Summertime is the perfect season to enjoy a meal outdoors with family and friends. Regardless of what style of cuisine you are craving, there are a variety of restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer beautiful, functional patio seating that makes for an unforgettable summer afternoon.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the restaurant with the best outdoor dining experience in all of Minnesota is Cafe Lurcat located in Minneapolis. This outdoor patio is located inside of a cute, romantic-looking alley.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best restaurant for outdoor seating in Minnesota:

"Cafe Lurcat is a trendy spot in Minneapolis whose charming alley patio oozes romance. It's strung with fairy lights and dotted with giant potted plants and tables dressed in white, and it feels deliciously hidden. The menu is filled with solid, seasonal New American dishes, such as roasted Amish chicken with spaghetti squash, and inventive burgers with red wine shallot butter and fries."

For a continued list of the best places to dine outside across the country visit lovefood.com.