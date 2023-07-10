Minnesota Restaurant Named Best In State For Outdoor Dining

By Logan DeLoye

July 10, 2023

Vilamoura
Photo: Moment RF

You simply cannot go wrong with a heaping plate of pasta, basket of fresh bread, and a glass of wine as the sun sets on a breezy summer afternoon. Summertime is the perfect season to enjoy a meal outdoors with family and friends. Regardless of what style of cuisine you are craving, there are a variety of restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer beautiful, functional patio seating that makes for an unforgettable summer afternoon.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the restaurant with the best outdoor dining experience in all of Minnesota is Cafe Lurcat located in Minneapolis. This outdoor patio is located inside of a cute, romantic-looking alley.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best restaurant for outdoor seating in Minnesota:

"Cafe Lurcat is a trendy spot in Minneapolis whose charming alley patio oozes romance. It's strung with fairy lights and dotted with giant potted plants and tables dressed in white, and it feels deliciously hidden. The menu is filled with solid, seasonal New American dishes, such as roasted Amish chicken with spaghetti squash, and inventive burgers with red wine shallot butter and fries."

For a continued list of the best places to dine outside across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.