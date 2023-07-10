Nebraska Restaurant Named Best In State For Outdoor Dining

You simply cannot go wrong with a heaping plate of pasta, basket of fresh bread, and a glass of wine as the sun sets on a breezy summer afternoon. Summertime is the perfect season to enjoy a meal outdoors with family and friends. Regardless of what style of cuisine you are craving, there are a variety of restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer beautiful, functional patio seating that makes for an unforgettable summer afternoon.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the restaurant with the best outdoor dining experience in all of Nebraska is The Piedmont Bistro by Venue located in Lincoln.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best restaurant for outdoor seating in Nebraska:

"The Piedmont Bistro by Venue is all about locally sourced, made-from-scratch food that's served up in casual yet classy surrounds. The outdoor patio is perfect for a laid-back brunch, happy-hour cocktails, or a relaxed meal as the sun goes down. There's a tempting breakfast menu with the likes of buttermilk pancakes, house-made brioche French toastm and biscuits and gravy, while dinner guests can enjoy options like honey soy–glazed chicken and shrimp risotto."

