Over 10 Million Under Flood Alerts As Heavy Rains Continue Across Northeast

By Bill Galluccio

July 10, 2023

Rural Flooding
Photo: Getty Images

Tens of millions of people across the Northeast remain under flood alerts as a slow-moving storm continues to dump record-setting rain across the region.

On Sunday (July 9), West Point, New York, recorded over 7.5 inches of rain in six hours, while Reading, Pennsylvania, set a daily record with 5.35 inches of rain Sunday.

Officials in New York declared a state of emergency as the storms damaged over 100 homes, caused several bridges to collapse, and forced numerous roads to close down.

"Our town is completely cut off from the rest of the world right now due to mudslides, sinkholes, washed away roads, flooding, brick walls crumbling, and more," Fort Montgomery resident Kristen Dyroff O'Dell told NBC News. "I'm separated from my kids right now in Monroe at a friend's house after spending five hours trying multiple ways to get to Fort Montgomery. Every route was impassable."

One woman was swept away and drowned while trying to evacuate as floodwater inundated her home.

Forecasters are predicting that up to a foot of rain could fall in some areas across New England. As of Monday morning, parts of Vermont have already recorded at least six inches of rain, and some areas are already experiencing flooding.

"Rainfall rates could reach 2 inches per hour in some locations as the system slowly moves," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "Infrastructure in the metro areas may not be able to handle rainfall of this magnitude, and as a result, rising water could quickly inundate some locations."

