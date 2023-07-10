Pennsylvania Restaurant Named Best In State For Outdoor Dining

By Logan DeLoye

July 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

You simply cannot go wrong with a heaping plate of pasta, basket of fresh bread, and a glass of wine as the sun sets on a breezy summer afternoon. Summertime is the perfect season to enjoy a meal outdoors with family and friends. Regardless of what style of cuisine you are craving, there are a variety of restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer beautiful, functional patio seating that makes for an unforgettable summer afternoon.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the restaurant with the best outdoor dining experience in all of Pennsylvania is at Lumberville's Black Bass Hotel located in Lumberville.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best restaurant for outdoor seating in Pennsylvania:

"Lumberville's Black Bass Hotel has a lot going for it: a rich history, a spot on the Delaware River and a restaurant with stunning views over the water. Diners can have supper on the deck, enjoying sunset views paired with elegant New American dishes. Choose from seared scallop risotto with porcini-truffle sauce, spice-rubbed swordfish, and the signature dish: Charleston Meeting Street Crab made with cream, sharp Cheddar, and sherry."

For a continued list of the best places to dine outside across the country visit lovefood.com.

