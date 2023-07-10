Surfer Mikala Jones Dead At 44 After Freak Accident

Surfer Mikala Jones died Sunday (July 9) at the age of 44 during what was described by TMZ Sports as a "freak accident."

Jones was surfing at the Awera Resort in North Sipora, a district of Mentawai Islands Regency in Indonesia, when the fin of his board appeared to cause a large gash near his left groin, which reportedly resulted in a severed femoral artery. Medical personnel reportedly assisted Jones and transported him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

Jones' daughter, Isabella Lokelani Jones, shared a post in tribute to her father following his death.

"I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and i wish i could give you one last hug," Isabella Lokelani Jones wrote. "I wish i could tell you again how much i love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon. I know you are in a good place now with nana vi, and your friends. I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning.

"I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. Im happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, i would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be think about you dad ❤️ i love you so much, thank you for everything ❤️ fly high 🕊️ ur a f*****g legend."