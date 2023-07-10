Suspect In Fatal Hostage Shooting Escaped From Hospital

A suspect who was in custody for allegedly killing a hostage and wounding a police officer and a second hostage escaped from a hospital early Sunday (July 9) morning.

Authorities said that 35-year-old Eric Abril walked out of the Sutter Roseville Medical Center in California. Officials said that he was not shackled while at the hospital. He was not wearing a shirt but was believed to be wearing orange prison pants.

He was last seen on security cameras around 3:40 a.m. in Rocklin, about a 45-minute walk from the hospital.

Abril was arrested in April after he allegedly shot a California Highway Patrol officer trying a serve a search warrant. He then fled and took a married couple hostage. James MacEgan was killed, and his wife, Patricia MacEgan, was injured before Abril was taken into custody.

Abril is facing multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Officials did not say why Abril was taken to the hospital or how he managed to escape.

"I know there is a lot of questions surrounding this case," Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said. "Specifically, surrounding the circumstances regarding the escape. Quite frankly, I have a lot of questions as well."

Authorities have advised the public to be on the lookout for Abril. They warned that he should be considered extremely dangerous and advised anybody who sees him to call 911.