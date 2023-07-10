This Restaurant Was Named Colorado's Best Outdoor Dining Spot

By Zuri Anderson

July 10, 2023

Smiling couple talking at restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing like a little fresh air to spice up the dining experience. Plenty of people flock to a restaurant's patio, sidewalk seats, or cozy chairs to soak up sunlight or some crisp air during the chillier months.

If you're looking for a change of scenery for your next meal, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's best alfresco restaurant. The website states, "Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis, stunning sea views, or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings. Some are usable all year round, too."

Colorado's top pick is Altezza at the Peaks! Writers explained what makes this restaurant stand out:

"Casual mountain dining is on offer at this restaurant in the ski town of Telluride. Altezza is part of the Peaks Resort and Spa, and its outdoor decking area offers breathtaking panoramas of the surrounding bluffs, at their prettiest with a crown of snow. Happily, the food is as inviting as the view. There's an impressive selection of meat and veggie dishes, from braised short rib with roasted garlic mash to a tempting veggie burger."

You can find this restaurant at 136 Country Club Dr. in Mountain Village.

Visit lovefood.com for the continued list of every state's best outdoor dining spots.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.