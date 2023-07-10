This Restaurant Was Named Colorado's Best Outdoor Dining Spot

Nothing like a little fresh air to spice up the dining experience. Plenty of people flock to a restaurant's patio, sidewalk seats, or cozy chairs to soak up sunlight or some crisp air during the chillier months.

If you're looking for a change of scenery for your next meal, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's best alfresco restaurant. The website states, "Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis, stunning sea views, or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings. Some are usable all year round, too."

Colorado's top pick is Altezza at the Peaks! Writers explained what makes this restaurant stand out:

"Casual mountain dining is on offer at this restaurant in the ski town of Telluride. Altezza is part of the Peaks Resort and Spa, and its outdoor decking area offers breathtaking panoramas of the surrounding bluffs, at their prettiest with a crown of snow. Happily, the food is as inviting as the view. There's an impressive selection of meat and veggie dishes, from braised short rib with roasted garlic mash to a tempting veggie burger."