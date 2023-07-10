This Restaurant Was Named Florida's Best Outdoor Dining Spot

Nothing like a little fresh air to spice up the dining experience. Plenty of people flock to a restaurant's patio, sidewalk seats, or cozy chairs to soak up sunlight or some crisp air during the chillier months.

If you're looking for a change of scenery for your next meal, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's best alfresco restaurant. The website states, "Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis, stunning sea views, or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings. Some are usable all year round, too."

Florida's top pick is Amara at Paraiso! Writers explained what makes this restaurant stand out:

"Miami's Amara at Paraiso is one of the finest alfresco dining spots Florida has to offer. Tables sprawl out onto a deck that kisses the Atlantic Ocean, so guests can listen to the sound of the sea as they feast on Latin-inspired food under palm trees and giant umbrellas. The menu is the vision of James Beard Award–winner Michael Schwartz, and includes delicacies like seafood parrillada and grilled red snapper with chimichurri potatoes."