This Restaurant Was Named Washington's Best Outdoor Dining Spot

Nothing like a little fresh air to spice up the dining experience. Plenty of people flock to a restaurant's patio, sidewalk seats, or cozy chairs to soak up sunlight or some crisp air during the chillier months.

If you're looking for a change of scenery for your next meal, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's best alfresco restaurant. The website states, "Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis, stunning sea views, or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings. Some are usable all year round, too."

Washington's top pick is Westward! Writers explained what makes this restaurant stand out:

"The waterfront Westward is on the north shore of Seattle's Lake Union, allowing diners to arrive by boat and use the restaurant's dock, if they wish. The sprawling patio features a fire pit and beachside seating, while the menu is bursting with sustainable seafood options, including a lengthy section dedicated to fresh local oysters. The menu changes daily to reflect the seasonal ingredients, but you can also expect dishes such as seared halibut with anchovy butter, and whole roasted poussin with hazelnut cherry salsa."