Threads Hits 100 Million Users In Just Five Days

By Bill Galluccio

July 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads has over 100 million users on Monday (July 10), just five days after the app launched. That makes it one of the fastest-growing apps in history.

"Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That's mostly organic demand, and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet. Can't believe it's only been 5 days!" Zuckerberg wrote on Threads.

Not only are people signing up, but they are also engaging in active conversations using the app. According to a report from The Verge, there were 95 million posts and 190 million likes shared within the first 24 hours.

As interest in Threads continues to grow, traffic on Twitter is "tanking," Cloudflare CEO Mathew Prince said, according to Gizmodo.

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta and sent the company a cease-and-desist letter for allegedly hiring Twitter employees to work on the new app. Meta has denied those claims.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been tweeting insults at Zuckerberg.

"Zuck is a cuck," he wrote. He then followed up by calling for a "literal d*** measuring contest."

