T.I. Will Crack Jokes For Kevin Hart's Reboot Of BET's 'Comic View'

“I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music and culture,” Hart said. “Having hosted ‘Comic View’ in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”



BET's "Comic View" ran on the cable network from 1992 to 2008 with a brief comeback from 2012 to 2014. Hart and Epps will join the series as executive producers alongside BET's Tiffany Williams and Angela Aguilera.



T.I. has been pretty active in the comedy scene lately. After he first rocked the mic as a stand-up comic last year, Tip has been working various crowds with his jokes ever since. The Atlanta native is also making fans cackle with his new comedy film Da 'Partments. Tip dropped the trailer for his self-directed film last month, which stars D.C. Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval and more.



Check out the trailer below before it hits Tubi later this year.