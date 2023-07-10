Travis Scott Will Debut 'Utopia' Album At Pyramids Of Giza In Egypt

After he announced the show, Scott posted links to the official pre-order bundles for his album. The website confirms that his next LP will come with five alternative album covers. Despite the creative poster he posted last night, none of the covers have been revealed yet. Fans are able to choose from numerous packages containing the album, t-shirts and other merch as well as an "all-merch" option that includes every item in the store for $1,410.



It's been three years since Travis Scott first revealed the album title on social media. Recently, the hype for the album skyrocketed after Scott was spotted with a mysterious suitcase that has "Utopia" written on it. Several other artists have been seen with the suitcase including Mike Dean, The Weeknd, SZA and Bad Bunny, whih has led fans to believe that they are all involved with the album in some way.



Look for more details about Travis Scott's new album coming soon.