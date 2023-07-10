Travis Scott Will Debut 'Utopia' Album At Pyramids Of Giza In Egypt
By Tony M. Centeno
July 10, 2023
Travis Scott is planning to debut his album live from one of the seven wonders of the world.
On Sunday, July 9, the Houston native revealed his plans to launch his long-awaited album Utopia live during a massive livestreamed listening event at the Pyramids of Giza. He took to Instagram and posted exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of him cooking up the album in his hometown, France and California before he revealed the flyers for his upcoming concert. The show will go down on July 28, however, there's no confirmation that the album will drop on the same day.
After he announced the show, Scott posted links to the official pre-order bundles for his album. The website confirms that his next LP will come with five alternative album covers. Despite the creative poster he posted last night, none of the covers have been revealed yet. Fans are able to choose from numerous packages containing the album, t-shirts and other merch as well as an "all-merch" option that includes every item in the store for $1,410.
It's been three years since Travis Scott first revealed the album title on social media. Recently, the hype for the album skyrocketed after Scott was spotted with a mysterious suitcase that has "Utopia" written on it. Several other artists have been seen with the suitcase including Mike Dean, The Weeknd, SZA and Bad Bunny, whih has led fans to believe that they are all involved with the album in some way.
Look for more details about Travis Scott's new album coming soon.