Videos Of Sexual Assault Against 10 Boys Found On Phone Left At Restaurant

A popular soccer coach from Franklin, Tennessee, is facing accusations that he raped at least ten young boys while they were unconscious. Authorities arrested 56-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos after videos showing the rapes were found on his cellphone, which he left behind at a restaurant.

Officials said that Campos used his position as a soccer coach to lure the young boys to his house, where he allegedly drugged and raped them.

"During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods [where he had lived] where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team," the Franklin Police Department said. "After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them."

Investigators said there were hundreds of photos and videos on his phone, suggesting there were likely more victims. So far, the police have identified just two of the boys depicted in the videos.

"Detectives say that the children in these videos were in such an unconscious state that they might not even realize that they are victims," the police said.

Campos remains jailed on charges of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials said they expect to file additional charges as the investigation progresses.