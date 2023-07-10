WATCH: 12 California Homes At Risk Of Tumbling Down Canyon Amid Landslide

12 homes located along Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula were destroyed over the weekend after a devastating landslide ravaged the region. According to KTLA, the houses, built along a cliff, could "fall into an adjacent canyon" at any moment. The Rolling Hills Estates of Los Angles County were immediately evacuated by emergency personnel on Saturday as they began to crumble and break apart with the land.

The L.A County Fire Department shared footage of the rubble, depicting multiple homes folding into the ground inching closer and closer to the canyon. In the video, viewers can see entire houses destroyed under the pressure of the landslide. Driveway cement, building infrastructure, and backyards that were completely unscathed hours prior to the disaster, are now cracked in half.