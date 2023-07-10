WATCH: Man Tries To Rob Atlanta Salon But Leaves When Everyone Ignores Him
By Sarah Tate
July 11, 2023
A man who attempted to rob a business in Georgia last week got quite the surprise when, rather than everyone inside cowering in fear, his would-be victims ignored him to the point that he simply turned around and left.
Surveillance video captured a man enter Nail First salon in Atlanta on July 3 and start demanding everyone to "get down" and "give me your money!" He reportedly had his hand in a bag to make it seem as if he had a weapon, per FOX 35. Instead of fearful compliance by customers and staff, nearly everyone in the salon paid him no attention and chose to ignore him.
One woman held up her hands in surrender before the man stole her phone, but she quickly turned and left the salon. When no one else reacted to the man's demands, he also turned away and walked out.
Watch the incident unfold in the video, shared by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, below.
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for assistance from the public in an ongoing...Posted by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta on Thursday, July 6, 2023
So how did everyone keep their calm? Customer Lesa Barrow credits the salon owner who was scared initially before he kept his composure to reassure his customers.
"They come first, so that was his reaction, to calm everybody down, keep everybody relaxed," she said.
People on social media had a lot to say as well, joking that the man entered The Twilight Zone and wondering what he actually had in the bag he was holding. Not everyone who saw the video, however, was laughing. Adair Martin saw the video while at a business near the salon and said that it's best to listen to a robber in that kind of situation, a sentiment echoed by police.
"They let him scream and go around and that's it," said Martin. "You have to be safe. If a guy says get on the floor, get on the floor."
Anyone with information about the suspect in the video, who was seen leaving in a silver-colored sedan, is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.