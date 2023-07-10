WATCH: Man Tries To Rob Atlanta Salon But Leaves When Everyone Ignores Him

A man who attempted to rob a business in Georgia last week got quite the surprise when, rather than everyone inside cowering in fear, his would-be victims ignored him to the point that he simply turned around and left.

Surveillance video captured a man enter Nail First salon in Atlanta on July 3 and start demanding everyone to "get down" and "give me your money!" He reportedly had his hand in a bag to make it seem as if he had a weapon, per FOX 35. Instead of fearful compliance by customers and staff, nearly everyone in the salon paid him no attention and chose to ignore him.

One woman held up her hands in surrender before the man stole her phone, but she quickly turned and left the salon. When no one else reacted to the man's demands, he also turned away and walked out.

Watch the incident unfold in the video, shared by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, below.