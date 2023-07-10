Wisconsin City Named The 'Most Miserable' In The State

By Sarah Tate

July 10, 2023

Happiness is a subjective feeling that can be influenced by a variety of things: access to healthcare and education, proximity to entertainment venues and restaurants, weather and walkability, among others. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself feeling more dejected or sad compared to other cities.

Using data from U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts and AreaVibes, travel.alot.com searched around the country to find the "most miserable" city in each state, with factors like unemployment and poverty rates as well as crime statistics and household income playing a part in which cities were chosen.

According to the report, the most miserable city in all of Wisconsin is Milwaukee. Here's what the site had to say:

"...27.4% of the population of this city live below the poverty line and unemployment is roughly 40% higher there than the national average. The income per capita, alone, is just $20,630 which is lower than the national average. The violent crime rate in Milwaukee is 271% higher than anywhere else in the U.S."

On the side of things, however, Madison was recently named one of the happiest cities in the entire country.

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most miserable cities in the country.

