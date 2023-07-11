10-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized For Drinking Too Much Water

A ten-year-old boy from South Carolina had to be rushed to the hospital because he drank too much water. Stacy and Jeff Jordan told WIS that their son Ray was playing with his cousins over the Fourth of July weekend when he started to feel dehydrated.

Exhausted, Ray went inside and started to drink water.

"He ran outside with his cousins and started playing. They were full throttle running circles around the house, a bunch of boys together, jumping on the trampoline," said Stacy.

"He had gone in and gotten himself some water," she added. "What we didn't realize was how much he got."

Over the course of an hour, the young boy consumed six bottles of water. About an hour later, he started to act like he was drunk and began throwing up.

"He couldn't control his head or arms or anything. His motor functions were gone. I rushed him straight up to Richland Children's at that point," Jeff told the news station.

Doctors told the Jordans that their son suffered from water intoxication and that his kidneys were overwhelmed by all the water he drank. As a result, his sodium levels dropped to dangerously low levels, which can sometimes be fatal.

After spending the night in the hospital receiving treatment, Ray was released and has had no lingering symptoms.