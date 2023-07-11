Billie Eilish Weighs In On Fans Throwing Objects At Artists On Stage

Artists being hit by objects fans thrown on stage has been a hot topic recently but Billie Eilish says it's nothing new for live performers. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie on Sunday, July 9th, the singer weighed in on the dangerous fan behavior.

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new," Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter on the pink carpet. "People just get excited and it can be dangerous.” She added that it's mostly fans throwing smartphones on stage in an attempt to get a selfie or video from their favorite artists.

"It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there," she shared. "I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.” Eilish's brother and collaborator Finneas also chimed in. "Don’t do it — we get it, but don’t do it,” he said. Billie emphasized her brother's request. “Don’t throw things on stage, but we love you," she told fans. "It’s very sweet."

Last week, it was revealed that Eilish and Finneas had teamed up for a new song that will be featured on the star-studded Barbie The Soundtrack. Their song "What Was I Made For?" will be shared ahead of Barbie's July 21st release date on Thursday, July 13th. "THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO," Eilish wrote on Instagram at the time. "GET READY TO SOB."