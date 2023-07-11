Bodycam Footage From Jimmie Johnson's In Law's Murder-Suicide Released

Last month, Johnson's No. 84 car had withdrawn from the Chicago Street Course race following the deaths of his in-laws.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” Legacy Motor Club announced in a statement shared by NASCAR.com on Tuesday (June 27). “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

The legendary driver and his wife, Chandra, have not publicly addressed the situation as of Tuesday.

Jimmie and Chandra Johnson have been married since 2004 and share two daughters, Genevieve and Lydia. The seven-time Cup Series champion is widely considered to be one of the sport's greatest drivers, having tied Hall of Famers Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. for the most Cup championships in NASCAR history, as well as having won his first five consecutively.

Johnson returned to NASCAR as a part-owner and driver for Legacy Motor Club, formerly Petty GMS, after a brief retirement during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, at which point he competed in the IndyCar Series for Chip Ganassi Racing. The California native is scheduled to compete in NASCAR's first-ever Chicago street race this weekend.

