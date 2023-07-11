California Resident Warns Neighbors Of Huge 15-Foot Python On The Loose

Chatsworth resident Alex Villalta recently lost his pet python, and cannot find her anywhere. The 15-foot-long reptile, accurately named "Big Mama," slithered out of her unlocked outdoor sanctuary on July 3rd and has yet to be found. Villalta has since put up 300 flyers throughout the community, asking for help in finding Big Mama, and warning residents of her voracious diet.

"We're concerned. We're pretty antsy. We've been looking day and night." The snake owner told ABC7 that the black and yellow-colored snake mainly eats rabbits, but small cats and dogs are also at risk. Geoffrey Mantonya, owner of The Painted Reptile (a local exotic pet store), mentioned that the snake's appetite could become bigger overtime depending on what she consumes while she's on the loose.

"Reticulated pythons like that can eat almost anything they can catch, which is the part that makes people who are not snake people a little bit nervous. So they start off eating small things like mice and rats. Once they get really big, they can eat things like rabbits, like pigs, birds." Community member Benlide Liebman spoke to ABC7 in regards to the loose reptile, stating that he fears for the lives of his family and pets.

"We're just fearful for our lives actually, for the lives of our pets and our family that something might happen. And we're wondering how this could've even happened in the first place." While many are concerned about the safety of their neighbors, Villalta is worried about Big Mama's well-being.

"We're pretty anxious because some people are not very fond of reptiles, and we're pretty scared that somebody might harm the snake."

Villalta has offered a $1,000 reward for Big Mama's safe return.